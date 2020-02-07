Hastings police ask public to stay away from mobile home park due to standoff

The City of Hastings is asking people to stay away from the Three Rivers Mobile Home Park.

At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the City of Hastings posted on its Facebook page that police are dealing with a barricaded person in the Three Rivers Mobile Home Park just south of 31st Street and Millard Avenue.

"There is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area and everyone is advised to keep away from this part of the City until the situation is resolved, and to shelter in place if you live or work in close proximity," the post says.

No further details are available at this time. KARE 11 will update this story with any developments.