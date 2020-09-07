Hazmat spill closes portion of US 53 near Eau Claire

Police are asking people living nearby to evacuate the area.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Police in Eau Claire, Wisconsin asked all residents within a one-third mile radius of a crash on Highway 53 to evacuate because of a hazardous materials spill.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, US 53 southbound north of I-94 is currently closed because of the crash.

The evacuation was lifted at around 10:30 a.m., but officials said the road will be closed for an extensive amount of time while crews work to clear the area.