Hazmat spill closes portion of US 53 near Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Police in Eau Claire, Wisconsin asked all residents within a one-third mile radius of a crash on Highway 53 to evacuate because of a hazardous materials spill.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, US 53 southbound north of I-94 is currently closed because of the crash.
The evacuation was lifted at around 10:30 a.m., but officials said the road will be closed for an extensive amount of time while crews work to clear the area.
Traffic cameras showed an overturned truck on Highway 53 at mile 85.2 near I-94.