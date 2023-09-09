HCME identifies man found dead in Brooklyn Park

The man's manner of death has been listed as a homicide.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner(HCME) has identified the man who was found dead in Brooklyn Park earlier this week.

According to the HCME, 54-year-old Eric Holmes was found dead at a home in the 7200 block of 72nd Lane on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

His cause of death has been listed as multiple gunshot wounds, with the manner of death listed as homicide.

The officers were initially called to the home for a welfare check at 10:22 a.m.

The call came from a relative of a 54-year-old man who said they found him hurt and unresponsive, according to a release.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+