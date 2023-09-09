HCME identifies man found dead in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner(HCME) has identified the man who was found dead in Brooklyn Park earlier this week.
According to the HCME, 54-year-old Eric Holmes was found dead at a home in the 7200 block of 72nd Lane on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
His cause of death has been listed as multiple gunshot wounds, with the manner of death listed as homicide.
The officers were initially called to the home for a welfare check at 10:22 a.m.
The call came from a relative of a 54-year-old man who said they found him hurt and unresponsive, according to a release.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.