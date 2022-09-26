Medical Examiner: Inver Grove man was shot, killed inside home

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner revealed Monday that 43-year-old Michael Chang-Beom Lee died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The death of a Twin Cities man who was found on the floor of his Inver Grove Heights home Saturday morning has officially been ruled a homicide.

A GoFundMe was started by Lee's brother-in-law late Sunday with the goal of raising $15,000 to support Lee's wife and 2-year-old son. As of Monday afternoon, the fundraiser had raised more than $4,000.

"[Michael] was charming, friendly, and funny. He loved to play volleyball and was known for his positive attitude on and off the court," the fundraiser page said. "He made the best kimchi. He always made an effort to talk to you and make you laugh. His crinkle-eye-smile could brighten anyone’s day."

The fatal shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday, according to police. In a press release, a spokesperson for the Inver Grove Police Department said officers responded to the home on the 2100 block of 78th Court East after receiving a 911 call in which the caller hung up. When officers arrived, the release said, they found Lee dead on the floor.

Three people were apprehended as police observed them leaving the area of Lee's home. Two suspects are currently in custody at the Dakota County Jail; a third person was booked and released. A man and a woman are being held for Lee's murder and burglary, while another man is facing charges for aiding and abetting, according to police.

On Monday, IGPD told KARE 11 there were no new updates in the investigation, and the case has now been sent to the Dakota County Attorney's office for review.

