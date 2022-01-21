2 injured in head-on crash between vehicle and Mounds View school bus

The crash happened Friday afternoon on West County Road D in New Brighton.

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — Police said injuries were reported in a head-on crash between a school bus and another vehicle in New Brighton on Friday afternoon.

The bus was carrying 21 students from Mounds View High School at the time, according to police.

In a social media post, police said the driver of the vehicle had to be extricated by emergency crews and was taken to the hospital. One student on the school bus was also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on West County Road D near the exit ramps to I-35W in New Brighton. Authorities said students on the bus were taken to a nearby office building because of the extreme cold at the time of the crash. Some students were picked up at the scene by their parents, others were taken home by another bus.

School officials released a statement that read in part, "We understand that this was likely a very frightening incident for students, and we regret that it happened. Staff will be at school on Monday to assist students who may need emotional or mental health support."

The status of the injured driver is currently unknown.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash and is expected to do a reconstruction of the scene.

