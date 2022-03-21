Head-on crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in south Minneapolis

The crash between the two passenger vehicles happened just before 10 a.m. near Hiawatha Avenue and East 26th Street.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man has died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday in south Minneapolis.

A spokesperson for the MPD said the head-on crash between two passenger vehicles happened just before 10 a.m. near Hiawatha Avenue and East 26th Street. Police say the man who was killed was driving south on Hiawatha when he crossed the median, striking another vehicle going northbound.

The Minneapolis Fire Department had to extricate the driver from the southbound vehicle, a man in his 40s, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 70s, was also taken to the hospital with injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities say factors leading into the crash are under investigation and have not yet been determined.

