MDH: No 'established population' of ticks tied to meat allergy in Minnesota

According to the CDC, hundreds of thousands of Americans could be impacted by alpha-gal syndrome, a meat allergy primarily associated with lone star tick bites.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that over the last 12 years, hundreds of thousands of Americans could've been affected by a tick bite-caused allergy.

The allergy, known as alpha-gal syndrome, is primarily associated with lone star tick bites in the U.S., and can be potentially life-threatening, according to the CDC. Infected individuals might experience a serious reaction after consuming meat products and mammal byproducts, and the impacts of the syndrome can last a lifetime.

According to the CDC, areas in the southern, Midwestern and mid-Atlantic regions of the country have identified more cases of alpha-gal syndrome, though the Minnesota Department of Health said there are no "established populations" of lone star ticks in the state.

However, "we know that they can make their way here as hitchhikers on birds and other animals. Minnesotans can also get exposed to lone star ticks when traveling," MDH Epidemiologist Supervisor Health Elizabeth Schiffman said in a statement to KARE 11.

"The CDC report of the alpha-gal cases in Minnesota is a good reminder to take precautions that will keep you safe from known and emerging tickborne illnesses," Schiffman continued. "These include knowing when and where you are at risk, choosing and using an effective insect repellent, checking for ticks after spending time outdoors, and seeking medical care if you notice new symptoms that might be consistent with a tickborne illness."

Since 1998, MDH has documented 58 lone star ticks in the state. Those who come across a suspicious-looking tick are encouraged to fill out and mail a tick identification submission form to MDH tick experts, who can help determine what it is.

Between 2010 and 2022, the CDC said more than 110,000 suspected cases of alpha-gal syndrome were identified, but because a diagnosis requires specific tests and exams – and not everyone gets tested – it's estimated that as many as 450,000 people could have been affected in that time.

Symptoms of alpha-gal syndrome typically appear within two to six hours of eating meat or dairy products and can include the following:

Hives or itchy rash

Nausea or vomiting

Heartburn or indigestion

Diarrhea

Cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing

Drop in blood pressure

Swelling of the lips, throat, tongue, or eye lids

Dizziness or faintness

Severe stomach pain

