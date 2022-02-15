'Heartbreaking': Family suffers serious injuries in rollover crash hours after losing everything in house fire

A GoFundMe was started for the Mazurkiewicz family to support their recovery from a devastating house fire and serious rollover accident.

MINNESOTA LAKE, Minn. — A friend of a Minnesota Lake family is hoping to raise money in support of the Mazurkiewicz family after they endured what he called "one terrible incident to the next."

Dan Schoneck started a GoFundMe for three members of the family who he says lost their home in a fire Sunday, and 13 hours later, were involved in a serious crash just south of Mapleton.

Schoneck said the series of events involved three men, Joe Mazurkiewicz and his sons, Rob and Shawn. He said the day after the family's home burned down, they told Schoneck they were going to meet with the Red Cross before trying to locate three cats at the fire-damaged property that hadn't been seen since the fire started.

Schoneck said as Joe drove the three men, he suddenly lost consciousness, struck a cement culvert and rolled the vehicle several times.

Schoneck told KARE 11 that Joe was airlifted to a Rochester hospital where he remains on life support, while Rob suffered several broken bones and is awaiting surgery.

Schoneck said Shawn suffered minor injuries, and continues to search for the family cats.

On the GoFundMe, Schoneck wrote that what was not ruined by fire is now covered in ice due to the fire department's hours-long attempt to distinguish the blaze.

