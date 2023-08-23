Heatwave emphasizes need to recruit HVAC technicians

Experts say more technicians are getting out of the heating and cooling field than those coming in.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — HVAC technicians are feeling Minnesota's heat wave on a day like today.

Jon Ryan is the owner and president of Genz-Ryan Heating Cooling Plumbing & Electrical in Burnsville.

"Anytime there's an extreme change in weather, hot or cold, everyone's air conditioner or furnace gets strained," said Ryan,

When it's this hot, the industry feels the pain of recruiting HVAC technicians.

"They are actually not being replaced at the same rate as they're retiring, which is the reason that we started the Jack Ryan Academy," said Ryan.

Most of the time, Ryan sees full classrooms at the companies' headquarters.

But today, students are needed out on the job.

"As you can imagine, with temperatures and humidity levels like this, there's plenty for them to be doing in the field," said Ryan.

It's a 12-week, free program the business is offering.

Ryan says he pays the students an hourly wage, in hopes that once they graduate he can offer them a wage increase and benefit package to continue training and work.

Experts say programs like Ryan's are becoming more common.

"This is happening a lot. It has to," said Bill Bobick, an assistant professor of HVAC at Dunwoody College of Technology.

"We have 100-percent placement of our graduates," said Bobick.

There are about 40,000 job openings every year, most of which stem from those exiting the field, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It also predicts a 5-percent growth in employment in the next decade.

Bobick said that while a path that offers a degree may lead to more options, he sees how Ryan's program could be appealing.

"We could have full classes for the next four or five years and there's still be a really strong job market looking for people," said Bobick.

