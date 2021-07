Officials with the NTSB say the crash occurred near Elgin, Minnesota, which is about 20 miles northeast of Rochester.

ELGIN, Minn. — Authorities say they're investigating a helicopter crash in southeastern Minnesota.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board say the crash occurred near Elgin, Minnesota, which is about 20 miles northeast of Rochester.

NTSB is investigating the July 19, 2021, crash of a Robinson R-44 helicopter near Elgin, Minnesota. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) July 19, 2021

