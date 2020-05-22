Help needed finding missing 14-year-old with autism

Authorities say Brody Heibner was last seen in Shoreview, Minnesota wearing a light grey sweatshirt, jeans, black Adidas shoes and a dark backpack.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says they are requesting the community's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy with autism.

Authorities say Brody Heibner was last seen in Shoreview, Minnesota wearing a light grey sweatshirt, jeans, black Adidas shoes and a dark backpack.

He is 5'7'' tall, weighing 120 pounds, has brown hair, and hazel brown eyes, the official release says.

Authorities caution that Brody may be in danger, and may be attempting to "relocate by train or other means."

The release states that Brody enjoys frequenting vacant buildings, worksites and parks.