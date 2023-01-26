Hennepin County conducts homelessness count

In 2022, the county counted 2,191 people in shelters and almost 500 living on the streets.

Example video title will go here for this video

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — For the first time, Hennepin County is taking more than just one day for its annual Point In Time Count, which gives a better sense of homelessness in the county.

The survey gives workers a snapshot in time of how many people are unsheltered. This year, they chose the night of Jan. 25 to get a sense of where folks were.

Normally, workers would spend that night talking to as many people as they could for the survey.

This year, outreach teams are hopeful that spending several days surveying people will give them a more accurate count of how many people are experiencing homelessness.

The federal government uses the survey results to help make decisions on where to allocate funds.

In 2022, the county counted 2,191 people in shelters and almost 500 living on the streets.

On Wednesday, the county’s Streets 2 Housing team made their way to all the tents in an encampment east of Highway 55 in the Seward Community.

“Good morning! Is anyone home?” asked Lisa Gustner outside one tent.

Lisa Gustner is the Streets 2 Housing supervisor. She and her team work with unsheltered people to reduce barriers to housing.

“It’s freezing!” she said. “We got here about 7:30 a.m. this morning. We brought a lot of coffee. People don't want to come out of their tents. It's cold. I'm cold.”

Gustner and her team let folks answer questions from inside their tents. They also invited them to sit in warm county vehicles while they answer questions if they chose.

Workers asked them where they stayed Wednesday night, their initials, age, and demographics.

They also asked them if they are victims of domestic violence, have health issues and more.

In addition, they see if they can get referral numbers and if folks need any resources.

“It's rewarding but you have to have the support,” said Randy Flowers, a Streets 2 Housing System Navigator.

He warmly greeted people in their tents Wednesday morning. He said he comes to this encampment daily for wellness checks.

“What’s up bro,” he said to one man. “We’re doing a PIT count.”

He said consistency matters, and this survey helps them get the funding they need to keep building relationships.

“People that need respect,” he said. “I was homeless for eight years. So I understand the undercurrent of homelessness. People just need somebody to say ‘hi, good morning.’ And you'd be surprised how people open up and they'll be willing to work with you.”

The county expects the Point in Time Count results to be published in the spring.

Watch more local news: