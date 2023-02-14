Hennepin County judges marry 24 couples in one hour on Valentine's Day

The annual tradition is back after a two-year hiatus during COVID.

MINNEAPOLIS — There’s a unique Valentine’s Day tradition that takes place at the Hennepin County Government Center every year, special Valentine’s Day weddings.

This year, 24 couples were married by 12 judges during the noon lunch hour.

“It’s just heartwarming to be able to see everyone on their wedding day,” Judge Gina Brandt said.

Hennepin County started the tradition in 2013 and Judge Brandt has volunteered every year since.

“I’ve been doing this since the beginning, every year, except the last couple years because of COVID,” Brandt explained.

“It’s great to be back this year.”

This year, Brandt officiated the wedding of Debbie and Alphonso Willoughby.

“We first met 40 years ago through his sister,” Debbie explained. “Four years ago, he called me on the phone after seeing me on Facebook and that was it.”

The couple thought four years of dating was long enough, so they decided to get married.

“Love is why I wanted to be here today,” Alphonso said.

The couple brought several family members along to witness their marriage.

And both the bride and groom were decked out in purple from head to toe.

“Purple is my new color,” Alphonso laughs. “My wife color coordinates me all the time. So, I have a good person to work with on that.”

Hennepin County judges are planning to host this same event next year, so if there’s someone in your life who is interested in getting married, keep Feb. 14 in mind.

