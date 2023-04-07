Hennepin County officials identify 80-year-old pedestrian killed in Eden Prairie crash

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has provided an update on the man who was struck and killed in Eden Prairie in March.
The HCME said the death of 80-year-old John Thomas Nordeen of Eden Prairie, who died after being struck by a car while walking across a city crosswalk, has been listed as an accident.
The official cause of death is listed in the HCME report as blunt force injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 59-year-old woman, is also from Eden Prairie.
After the collision on March 20, a person was seen on Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras giving the victim CPR in the middle of the road.
