Hennepin Co. Sheriff investigated for DUI

Sheriff David Hutchison admits to drinking before driving and crashing a work vehicle on I-94 near Alexandria early Wednesday.

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — The State Patrol is investigating Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson for DUI after he crashed a county-owned vehicle near Alexandria early Wednesday morning.

Hutchinson issued a statement saying "I made the inexcusable decision to drive after drinking alcohol and I am deeply sorry. I take full responsibility for my actions and am prepared to accept the consequences..."

The single car rollover crash took place around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday five miles east of Alexandria on I-94. Douglas County Sheriff's deputies say Hutchinson suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria.

Investigators believed he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies at the crash scene suspected Hutchinson was impaired, according to a news release. A state trooper obtained a warrant and collected a urine sample from Hutchinson to check for impairment, which is standard procedure.

Charges are pending based on the results of the urine test.

Deputies say Hutchinson was the only person in the vehicle, "which is owned by Hennepin County," according to the release.

A statement by the Minnesota Sheriff's Association says Hutchinson was attending their 2021 winter conference at the Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria.

Here is the full statement from Sheriff Hutchinson:

"Early this morning, I was involved in single car crash in Douglas County near Alexandria, MN. I was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating this crash as a DUI.

I made the inexcusable decision to drive after drinking alcohol and I am deeply sorry. As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer in Hennepin County, I am held to a higher standard. I regret the choice I made and apologize to the citizens I serve, the staff I work with, and the friends and family who support me.

I take full responsibility for my actions and am prepared to accept the consequences of my poor decision. I am relieved that no one else was injured in the crash. I will immediately address my personal issues surrounding alcohol and seek the help I need to continue to serve the people of Hennepin County."