Hennepin Co. Sheriff releases body cam footage of search warrant at Dolal Idd's home

Sheriff David Hutchinson said the video shows deputies acted appropriately and respectfully.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Hennepin Co. Sheriff's Office released body camera footage Saturday depicting deputies' handling of a court-ordered "knock and announce" search warrant at the Eden Prairie home of 23-year-old Dolal Idd, who was shot and killed by Minneapolis police in an exchange of gunfire Wednesday night.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says it released the partially redacted video in an attempt to show that the operation was conducted in a professional manner, following allegations against its deputies of inappropriate, inhumane treatment, and use of excessive force.

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson said in a statement released Saturday that he feels the body camera footage depicts the opposite, and that his deputies acted in a professional, respectful, and appropriate manner.

Dolal Idd's father had originally stated that young children were present at the time, as older adults were handcuffed before learning Idd was dead.

In his sheriff's office release, Hutchinson outlines his rationale for calling in Hennepin County SWAT to assist the Minnesota BCA during the operation, stating that the search warrant signed by the court system indicated probable cause that guns might be present within the home.

The move to release the body camera footage follows days of tension for some in the community, who are demanding answers in the midst of low public trust of Minneapolis police following the high-profile police killing of George Floyd back in May.

Dolal Idd was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with Minneapolis Police on Wednesday night, after officers conducted a traffic stop.