Multiple agencies reported emergency phone lines were down for about 40 minutes across the county Tuesday morning.

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — Hennepin County 911 phone lines back in service after a brief outage Tuesday morning.

Several metro police departments, including Maple Grove, Crystal and Hopkins tweeted just before 10:15 a.m. that 911 lines were restored.

The outage lasted for about 40 minutes.

UPDATE: The Hennepin County 911 system has been restored and is now fully operational. https://t.co/xP6u1r5jsF — Plymouth Police, MN (@PlymouthMNPD) May 24, 2022

Watch more local news: