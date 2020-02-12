Hennepin County announces bail reforms

The reforms will impact 19 felony crimes, and will be put into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — In a remote news conference on Wednesday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman shared a list of 19 felony crimes for which his prosecutors will no longer request bail.

“These crimes are low-level, non-dangerous offenses,” Freeman said. “What that means to the defendant is that he or she will promise to make all court appearances and follow any other conditions set by the judge. With that, they remain free until their next court hearing.”

Washington County Attorney Peter Orput, who is working on a similar plan for his county, said in his career as a prosecutor he has been able to look at the effect of bail, and he does not believe it has any connection to public safety.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said these reforms are a step on the right path, as holding someone until their trial is completed can have many negative repercussions, including making someone lose their job or their home, and disrupting their family life.

Ellison added that even if someone is acquitted or given a probationary sentences, these repercussions can sometimes lead to another arrest due to unemployment or homelessness.

“We want a just result," he said. "The goal is to protect public safety and ensure court appearances. It is not to punish people.”

The crimes for which bail will no longer be requested are: