Hennepin County auctioning off 1960s Minneapolis motel signs

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County has come up with a unique fundraiser that will entice antique collectors, home improvers and people who just appreciate cool stuff.
County officials are auctioning off two vintage motel signs and bidding starts at just five bucks.
The monuments up for auction are 1960s-era Metro Inn and Aqua City neon signs. The Metro Inn sign is at 5637 Lyndale Ave. S. in Minneapolis, while the Aqua City sign can be seen at 5739 Lyndale Ave. S.
The online auctions are open to the public at municibid.com and end on Tuesday, March 21.
"Minnesota residents are able to bid in these government auctions online, 24/7," according to a news release.
Officials say all of the money raised by the two auctions will go "right back into improving Hennepin County's local community." Among other things, the funds will be used to finance road work, community programs and public safety initiatives.
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.