Hennepin County auctioning off 1960s Minneapolis motel signs

Buying a vintage piece of Americana will also help raise money for road maintenance and community programs.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County has come up with a unique fundraiser that will entice antique collectors, home improvers and people who just appreciate cool stuff.

County officials are auctioning off two vintage motel signs and bidding starts at just five bucks.

The monuments up for auction are 1960s-era Metro Inn and Aqua City neon signs. The Metro Inn sign is at 5637 Lyndale Ave. S. in Minneapolis, while the Aqua City sign can be seen at 5739 Lyndale Ave. S.

The online auctions are open to the public at municibid.com and end on Tuesday, March 21.

"Minnesota residents are able to bid in these government auctions online, 24/7," according to a news release.

Officials say all of the money raised by the two auctions will go "right back into improving Hennepin County's local community." Among other things, the funds will be used to finance road work, community programs and public safety initiatives.

