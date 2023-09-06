Here's why you might've heard the emergency sirens twice Wednesday afternoon

According to Hennepin County Emergency Management, the sirens sounded at 1 p.m., as scheduled, and again around 1:45 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — If you live in Hennepin County and heard the outdoor emergency sirens go off twice this afternoon, there's no need to worry.

"We are currently looking into the cause of sirens sounding multiple times," the agency said on social media Wednesday afternoon. "The 1:45 p.m. siren soundings were unintended, and no threat currently exists."

If a siren sounds outside of the designated test time and reports indicate severe weather is on the way, Hennepin County EM says to do the following:

Seek shelter in a building away from windows or lie in a low area away from cars. Cover your head with your arms. Don't go under an overpass.

Tune in to local weather information on radio, television or online.

Continue to shelter until the news on the radio, television or online say the threat has passed.

