Hennepin County makes Juneteenth a paid holiday

Juneteenth will fall on a Saturday this year, but Hennepin County will observe Friday, June 18 as a paid holiday and will close all county offices.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County is making Juneteenth a paid holiday for employee workers, according to county commissioners.

Juneteenth, which is celebrated on June 19th, commemorates the day that Union soldiers in 1865 told enslaved people in Texas that the Civil War had ended and they were free, according to the Associated Press.

“Juneteeth commemorates the end of slavery and the triumphs, culture and achievements of African Americans locally and across the United States. This is an opportunity to think about the centuries of work that African Americans have done to advance equity in this county and build this country,” said District 4 Commissioner Angela Conley in a press release.

“As an employer, Hennepin County recognizes a wide range of holidays, so I believe it is time for us to commemorate the end of slavery in this country as a holiday. I owe all my rights to the community leaders and activists, particularly Black women and Black youth, who thought to fight for rights that didn’t impact them. I’ve been able to gain and enjoy the rights I have today due to those efforts,” said Commissioner Irene Fernando, District 2.