Officials ID young girl who drowned in Lake Nokomis

The girl was first reported missing just before 7:30 on Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the name and cause of death for an 11-year-old girl who drowned in Lake Nokomis Saturday night.

Officials identified the girl as Jocelyn Sanchez-Rosas Monday morning. According to police, she was swimming about 30 feet from the shore when she went missing underwater around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

The sheriff's office, along with multiple other agencies including the Minneapolis Fire Department and Park Police, responded to the call. When fire crews arrived, crew members and people on the beach formed a human rescue chain to search the water, according to a release.

A fire boat was launched to search the water at greater depths.



The sheriff's office's water patrol unit searched for the girl on the east side of Lake Nokomis and just before 10 p.m., officials told KARE 11 crews that the girl's body had been found.

A GoFundMe, which uses "Joselyn" as the spelling of the young girl's name, was created to raise funds for her funeral. As of Monday morning, more than $12,000 has been raised.

The post said that the 11-year-old drowned while swimming with her family and she left behind her parents, a sister and a brother.

"Joselyn was a beautiful soul, very loving and always kind," the GoFundMe post said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+