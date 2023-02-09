Hennepin County officials recover body of 11-year-old girl in Lake Nokomis

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that crews recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl who had gone missing while swimming in Lake Nokomis.
The office told KARE 11 the girl's body was recovered shortly after dive crews arrived at the scene.
The sheriff's office, along with multiple other agencies including the Minneapolis Fire Department and Park Police, responded to a report of the girl missing underwater at 7:22 p.m.
The Minneapolis Fire Department had received a report of a girl who was swimming 30 feet from the shore.
When fire crews first arrived, crew members and civilians formed a human rescue chain and were conducting an initial search of the water area along the beach, according to a release.
A fire boat was also deployed to search the water and greater depths.
The sheriff's office's water patrol unit searched for the girl on the east side of Lake Nokomis, according to a spokesperson.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.