Hennepin County officials recover body of 11-year-old girl in Lake Nokomis

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office used its dive team and sonar equipment in the search.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that crews recovered the body of an 11-year-old girl who had gone missing while swimming in Lake Nokomis.

The office told KARE 11 the girl's body was recovered shortly after dive crews arrived at the scene.

The sheriff's office, along with multiple other agencies including the Minneapolis Fire Department and Park Police, responded to a report of the girl missing underwater at 7:22 p.m.

The Minneapolis Fire Department had received a report of a girl who was swimming 30 feet from the shore.

When fire crews first arrived, crew members and civilians formed a human rescue chain and were conducting an initial search of the water area along the beach, according to a release.

A fire boat was also deployed to search the water and greater depths.



The sheriff's office's water patrol unit searched for the girl on the east side of Lake Nokomis, according to a spokesperson.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

