Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson sentenced for DWI

Sheriff Hutchinson pled guilty to a fourth-degree DWI last week after getting into a rollover crash earlier this month.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a fourth-degree DWI last week. The charge is connected with a rollover crash Hutchinson got into near Alexandria on Dec. 8.

According to court documents, Hutchinson received a 90 day stayed sentence to Douglas County Jail, a $610 fine and two years of probation. As part of his probation, Hutchinson must complete a chemical assessment, have no driver license or alcohol violations and must abstain alcohol and controlled substance use, with the exception of prescribed medications.

Hutchinson released a statement after pleading guilty to one count of operating a vehicle under the influence, saying in part that he is enrolled in an outpatient treatment program to address his "issues with alcohol" and his "overall health."

"This is the first step in the road toward recovery and regaining the trust of the people I work with and the residents of Hennepin County whom I serve," the statement went on to say. "I have returned to work and will focus on my duties as Sheriff."

The single car rollover crash took place around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 8 five miles east of Alexandria on I-94. Douglas County Sheriff's deputies said Hutchinson suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria.

Hutchinson was attending the Minnesota Sheriff's Association 2021 winter conference at the Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria on Dec. 8.

At the time of the crash, Hutchinson was the only person in the vehicle, which was owned by Hennepin County.

Hutchinson was originally three additional charges, including driving while impaired, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 within two hours and carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol. The first two were dismissed because he can only be convicted of one DWI charge per incident, and prosecutors agreed to a continuance for the fourth.

