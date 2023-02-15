HCSO Water Patrol issues ice safety warning on area lakes

While it may feel like winter is nearing its end, there's still hope for a sense of seasonal normalcy with more sub-zero days to come.

SPRING PARK, Minn. — Our unseasonably warm winter is causing problems for those trying to enjoy the great outdoors on area lakes.

"Over the last week we've had a few incidents of snowmobiles and ATVs going through," said deputy Matthew Petrone with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) Water Patrol.

Images of ice houses stuck on Lake Minnetonka now serve as a warning from water patrol.

"If you’re going to drive your vehicle onto that area you need to be aware of the fact that there is going to be standing water and depending on where you are on the lake there could be a hole that you don’t see because of the water," explained Petrone.

Reeling in concerns about getting trapped, ice fisherman Jim Gray was out on Carson Bay Wednesday afternoon to remove his ice house.

"Just a good idea to move it out and let it freeze again and we can always move it back," said Gray.

From warmer temps to rain showers, several factors are at play, according to KARE 11 Meteorologist Ben Dery.

"All the snow that we got earlier this year helped to insulate the ice so that prevented it from growing to a really safe level," said Dery.

Safety is key for those brave enough in times like these.

"You should always have some type of floatation device with you, you should have ice picks, and you should drive carefully when you're on the lake and have your windows down in case there is an incident and your vehicle does go into the water," warned deputy Petrone.

While it may feel like winter is nearing its end, there's still hope for a sense of seasonal normalcy with more sub-zero days to come.

"Yes, we are still in the middle of winter and I would expect to see winter conditions at least over the next few weeks," said Dery.

The sheriff's office says if you have to be rescued from a lake where a thin ice warning sign is posted, you can be fined. A district court judge usually decides how much you will pay.

