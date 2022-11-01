Hennepin County workers authorize strike after rejecting county contract offer

The two union groups, which represent more than 3,500 county workers, said they need more money from the county and want federal COVID money to pay for it.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two unions representing more than 3,500 workers at Hennepin County are demanding high wages, more hazard pay and work-from-home stipends as part of its contract negotiations with the county. As of Monday, Jan. 10, the two unions authorized a strike.

AFSCME Locals 34 and 2822 both rejected Hennepin County's recent offer for a new contract in December 2021, saying the county can support them more due to the COVID funds supplied by the federal government.

The two unions represent social services, clerical workers and human service representatives.

County workers who rallied in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday said the weight of the pandemic has stressed them emotionally and financially, and that's why they're seeking a contract more in their favor.

"Many of us contracted COVID and continue to suffer from its long-term effects… Hennepin County received nearly half a billion dollars in COVID money," said Ali Fuhrman, President AFSCME Local 2822, adding the county "refuses to dedicate one dime of it to hazard pay."

Officials with Hennepin County told KARE 11 that other union groups for county employees signed on to the new contract. The county said its new contract provides salary adjustments of 2.5% over the next three years, and provides a $500 lump sum payment at the start of the contract.

"We are pleased that the majority of the AFSCME bargaining units ratified their contracts and remain hopeful that a voluntary settlement can be reached with the other two AFSCME units at some point in the new year," said David Hough, the county administrator in a statement.

Workers from Locals 34 and 2833 said they would strike by picketing at different county buildings throughout the region until Hennepin brings them a better offer.

The two union groups are asking Hennepin County to renegotiate with them this month, and several local leaders are supportive of the renegotiations as well.

"The people who make the decisions don't walk in the shoes of the people who do the work," said state Majority Leader and Representative Ryan Winkler. "You need the support from your leaders to make sure you get a fair contract… we need to respect this work."

"I want to say that we are valuable, we are an asset to the county and we deserve to be paid," said Rhonda Hobson, a human services senior representative. "We deserve enough money to take care of our families."

The two union groups are offering renegotiations to Hennepin County for Tuesday, Jan. 18.

According to a Hennepin County statement, there hasn't been a strike for county workers since 1981.



