Hennepin History Museum presents story of MPLS serial killer this Halloween weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — The spirit of Halloween is alive and well in towns across the metro as people dress up and mask up heading out to make the most of this spooky weekend.

Perhaps one of the most uniquely haunting experiences this Halloween weekend is in Minneapolis at the Hennepin History Museum.

"It's a portion of the rope that hung Harry Hayward," explained John Crippen, executive director at the museum.

Crippen and his team are presenting Murder and Monsters sharing the murder story of fashion designer Catherine 'Kitty' Ging, involving Harry Hayward.

"Harry was a serial killer in Minneapolis in the 1890's," said Crippen.

He went on to explain, "he was known as the Minneapolis Svengali because he got people to do things, he seemed to have a mystical power over people.”

The exhibit includes several artifacts from the haunting story.

"This became such a phenomenon in Minneapolis that souvenirs were saved immediately," said Crippen.

One of those artifacts includes one of the last dresses Ging made before she was murdered.

"One of the reasons we're excited to have Kitty Ging's dress here is we really want to tell her story, and bring her out as a real person because too often everybody just, everybody's fascinated with a serial killer," said Crippen.

In addition to the story of Harry Hayward, there's an added element to this historical experience.

"This weekend Matt Kessen also known as Reverend Matt is going to give his presentation about Victorian England and the monsters of Victorian England," said Crippen.

This is a fundraising for two nights only, Oct. 29th and 30th at the Hennepin History Museum from 7PM - 9PM.

Doors open at 6:30PM and admission is $50.

