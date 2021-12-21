Hennepin County joins nationwide claim in opioid crisis

If the claims are successful, Hennepin County could bring in $50 million to help address the opioid crisis. Payments could last nearly two decades

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — In a nationwide settlement against opioid manufacturers, Hennepin County is signing on to the claims, hoping to bring in millions to help residents impacted by the opioid crisis.

In Hennepin County alone, 273 residents suffered opioid related deaths in 2020. In 2019, there were 158 deaths from opioids.

The nationwide settlement involves claims against several opioid distributors and manufacturers: Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergan and Johnson & Johnson.

Funds would also come from bankruptcy settlements with Purdue Pharma and Mallinkckrodt plc.

Hennepin County is looking at upwards of $50 million thanks to a recent agreement with the State of Minnesota, dictating how settlement funds get distributed from the state to cities and counties.

In this new agreement, up to $296 million would be paid to local governments within Minnesota, about 75% of the total settlement amount. According to Hennepin County, its the second-highest allocation to local governments in the country.

“While we can never be fully compensated for the tragic toll of opiates on communities across the country, this is a significant step in the right direction. Minnesota counties will be allocated funds which reflect our role in providing support and resources for those who continue to be impacted," said Hennepin County Board Chair Marion Greene.

Hennepin is just one county involved in the nationwide settlement against opioid manufacturers and distributors. The deadline for local governments to sign onto the settlement is on January 2, 2022, though the financial allowance is dependent on how many local state agencies sign on.

Meantime, Hennepin County is already planning a strategy to help families hit hard by the epidemic, once it gets the funding.