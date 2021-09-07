Future of Hiawatha Golf Course back in the tee box

The Minneapolis Park Board will consider a plan that creates a new 9-hole course to replace the existing 18-holes, while honoring ties to Black history.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Park Board Wednesday will consider a redesign of the Hiawatha Golf Course that will remove the existing 18-hole course, and replace it with a new 9-hole version with more natural landscaping.

The last time this Parks Board considered shrinking the course six years ago, the public outcry led them to back off the idea. But the proposed master plan has gained more traction with current commissioners, who view it as an environmentally responsible thing to do and are ready to take another swing at the idea.

Currently it takes a mammoth effort to keep the course dry. The Board uses underground pumps to remove more than 300 million gallons of ground water each year and send it into Lake Hiawatha. The landscape engineering that was done to create the course included a berm which makes it harder for rainwater to drain, a feature that has contributed to flooding in major rain events.

Commissioner LaTrisha Vetaw told KARE she hasn’t decided yet how to vote, but she sees it as a golden opportunity to the celebrate the course’s history of being a place where Black Minnesotans could enjoy the sport.

“I’ve been hearing from both sides of the issue in the community. I’ve been hearing from the Black community that they want it to stay an 18-hole course to make sure we preserve and protect the history of Black people at this course,” Vetaw told KARE.

“Then I’ve been hearing from the environmentalists. They are really focused on the environmental implications of the flooding and what that does for climate change, for the neighborhood.”

Before it was a golf course the Hiawatha site was park land, which was often covered with surface water from rains. In a feat of geoengineering the parks system dredged Lake Hiawatha to make it deeper and used dirt and sand to raise the level of the land next to it. But much of that organic material has been compressed over the years, and without underground pumping parts of the course would be marshy.

“And no matter what happens, whether it's nine or 18 holes, I want to make sure we seize the moment and create opportunities for people who look like me in this space. I mean, we know they couldn't even go in the clubhouse 60 years ago,” Vetaw remarked.

It’s true. Even after the course was integrated the clubhouse wasn’t open to Black golfers. Vetaw wants to rename that clubhouse for Solomon Hughes, a pioneering Black golfer who battled with the PGA and in 1948 and 1952 in a failed effort to allow Black golfers into the Saint Paul Open.

“I think it's important for us in this time when a lot of our conversations are about race and like how we move forward around a lot of things that happened in the past in our country, how we move forward and make things better, when we think about changing the names of lakes and other things now is the time, it's long overdue.”

To honor the fact that public courses like Hiawatha were the first ones to be integrated, Vetaw wants to see golf internships and training programs for Black youth.



“I want to see a Black vendor that is doing the concessions. I want to see a Black vendor running the training program for young kids in school and teaching them golf. I want them to have the network we know a lot of wealthy white folks have... as related to golfing.”



The redesign plan calls for them to pump less water from under the course after it has been revamped, but then pump water away from nearby houses to keep people's basements dry. The plan encompasses dealing with the threat of ground water intrusion and overland flooding from surface water.

Currently, the permit from the Minnesota Dept. of Natural Resources allows the Park Board to pump 308 million of gallons of ground water into Lake Hiawatha each year. Last year the board had to pump 330 million in order to keep the golf course dry, but the DNR is taking a wait-and-see approach to the apparent violation of Hiawatha's permit limit.