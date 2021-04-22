High fire danger triggers Red Flag warning in northwestern Minnesota

The warning has been issued for the following counties: Clay, Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau and Wilkin.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Bone-dry conditions are combining with low humidity and high winds to create a high danger of wildfires in parts of northwestern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says a Red Flag Warning has been issued for the following counties: Clay, Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau and Wilkin.

The warning is set to expire Thursday evening at 9 p.m.

A Red Flag Warning indicates the impacted area is experiencing conditions that are ideal for the start and spread of wildfires, including bone-dry conditions, low humidity and high winds.

DNR fire officials warn residents not to burn as long as the warning is under effect, and to check any recent burning sites to be sure fires are completely out.