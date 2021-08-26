New contract agreement, funding for apprenticeship program for Twin Cities window cleaners

MINNEAPOLIS — After staging a 10-day Unfair Labor Practice strike, Twin Cities high rise window cleaners have reached a contract agreement.
The four-year deal includes funding to start a statewide apprenticeship safety program, an increase in wages to $30 an hour by the end of the four-year period and more sick days and disability pay for workers.
With this promised pay increase, a 12% jump for all workers, pay for Minnesota window cleaners pay is second only to those working in New York City.
"After the last year, all essential workers deserve more. It's important that all the workers who kept our state running during COVID fight for what we deserve," said Eric Crone, a window cleaner and steward with SEIU Local 26. "Our strike showed that no one will just give anything to us, but you have to stand up and fight for what you deserve. I hope our strike, and our strong new contract, show other essential workers that when you band together and stay the course, you can get results."
The new contract covers more than 40 workers from three companies, including Columbia Building Services, Final Touch Commercial Cleaning and Apex North. Apex North had already agreed to the main principles proposed in the new contract so their employees were not part of the 10-day strike.
Window cleaners are expected to return to work on Monday, August 30.