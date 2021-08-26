New contract agreement, funding for apprenticeship program for Twin Cities window cleaners

"After the last year, all essential workers deserve more. It's important that all the workers who kept our state running during COVID fight for what we deserve," said Eric Crone, a window cleaner and steward with SEIU Local 26. "Our strike showed that no one will just give anything to us, but you have to stand up and fight for what you deserve. I hope our strike, and our strong new contract, show other essential workers that when you band together and stay the course, you can get results."