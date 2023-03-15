Highway 10 in Anoka closes this weekend

MnDOT says crews will work 24 hours a day and nearby residents may experience noise, lights and vibration.

ANOKA, Minn. — MnDOT road crews are shutting down a busy highway this weekend in the north metro to demolish and remove a bridge.

Highway 10 in Anoka will close in both directions between 7th Avenue and Ferry Street from 10 p.m. Friday, March 17 until 5 a.m. Monday, March 20.

Crews will be getting rid of the Ferry Street bridge as part of a big reconstruction project that runs through the fall.

The bridge will close to traffic in both directions beginning at 9 p.m. Friday.

"Crews will work 24 hours a day and nearby residents may experience some noise, lights and vibration," according to a news release.

During the weekend closure, MnDOT officials suggest that drivers follow the marked detours around Anoka on Highway 610, I-94 and Highway 101.

Highway 10 is expected to reopen in time for the Monday morning commute. However, it will be a single lane of traffic in each direction from Ferry Street to 7th Avenue through the fall.

During that time MnDOT crews will build a new bridge, as part of the bigger project that aims to "improve traffic flow, decrease congestion and increase safety along and across Highway 10."

The project is expected to wrap up by the spring of 2024.

