Brooklyn Park man arrested after shooting leads to chase, car fire on Highway 100

MnDOT traffic cameras displayed the large police presence, car fire and big traffic jam.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Southbound Highway 100 in Golden Valley reopened Thursday morning after a 19-year-old man led police on a chase that ended in a car fire, according to Brooklyn Park Police.

Just before 6 a.m., Brooklyn Park police officers responded to the 1500 block of 89th Ave. for a report of multiple shots heard. Officers found evidence that shots were fired into an occupied house, and witnesses said the suspect's vehicle was seen speeding away, according to police.

While officers were investigating, they got another call that the suspect's vehicle was near the 8400 block of Riverview Lane, in Brooklyn Park.

Police said just like the first incident, the suspect fired a gun at a home before officers arrived, but no one was injured.

Officers "initiated a high risk stop" but the "suspect would not comply with officers and fled the scene in the vehicle," according to a news release.

Police pursued the suspect onto Highway 100 where the vehicle became disabled after officers performed a PIT maneuver on the highway near Duluth Street in Golden Valley.

The suspect's vehicle then caught on fire after it came to a stop.

Police said the driver, a 19-year-old from Brooklyn Park, surrendered to officers and was arrested. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Police found the suspect's gun inside the car. According to police, the vehicle was stolen from a home Brooklyn Park after it was left unattended with the keys inside.

MnDOT traffic cameras showed the large police presence, car fire and big traffic jam.

This incident involved other law enforcement agencies including the Hennepin County Sheriff's Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and Golden Valley Fire Department.