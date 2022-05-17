Highway 36 reopens after crash near Roseville

Police closed the highway in both directions near the Dale Street exit for several hours Tuesday morning.

ROSEVILLE, Minn — Highway 36 is open again after being closed in both directions Tuesday morning as police cleaned up after an early-morning crash.

Traffic buildups were starting to form as morning commuters tried to pass along the normally busy road. Drivers were rerouted onto side streets to avoid the area cordoned off by officers.

KARE 11 crews on scene report seeing a car flipped over near a ditch and pieces of that car scattered across the highway. Officials put up a tent and investigators were at the scene.

UPDATE: Highway 36 is open again in BOTH directions. Police are gone. Car has been cleared from scene. Body has been removed. Still waiting on the latest info about what led up to this crash. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/geum11JRip — CeCe Gaines (@cecegainestv) May 17, 2022

Neither police nor the Minnesota State Patrol has released any information about injuries or what may have caused the crash at this time.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 36 is CLOSED at Dale St. due to a serious crash. pic.twitter.com/A0Qs2cLSLp — Alicia Lewis (@alicialewisKARE) May 17, 2022

This is a developing situation, and KARE 11 will update this article as more information is made available.

