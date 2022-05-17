Highway 36 reopens after crash near Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Minn — Highway 36 is open again after being closed in both directions Tuesday morning as police cleaned up after an early-morning crash.
Traffic buildups were starting to form as morning commuters tried to pass along the normally busy road. Drivers were rerouted onto side streets to avoid the area cordoned off by officers.
KARE 11 crews on scene report seeing a car flipped over near a ditch and pieces of that car scattered across the highway. Officials put up a tent and investigators were at the scene.
Neither police nor the Minnesota State Patrol has released any information about injuries or what may have caused the crash at this time.
This is a developing situation, and KARE 11 will update this article as more information is made available.
Watch the latest morning headlines with our YouTube playlist: