Highway worker hit by flying barrel from vehicle

Footage shows a vehicle hit several barrels on Highway 36 in Oakdale before driving off.

OAKDALE, Minn. — Officials are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into several barrels, sending one flying into a highway worker on Thursday on Highway 36 in Oakdale.

MnDOT traffic cameras show a worker setting up traffic barrels near Highway 36 and Hadley Avenue on Thursday night. The road was down to one lane of traffic because of construction.

The video shows the driver briefly stopping before driving off. The worker was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Minnesota state troopers responded to the crash and are working to identify the driver.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

