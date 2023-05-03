Local historical society gets creative with 'Adopt an Artifact' program

Want to adopt a two-hundred-year-old fossil? You can through the Anoka County Historical Society.

ANOKA, Minnesota — What do a bison skull, a one-hundred-year-old pickle, and a quilt all have in common? They've been "adopted" by the Anoka County Historical Society.

The Adopt an Artifact program was launched recently to connect community members with their history in Anoka County.

"It allows people to really connect with the item and make it personal," ACHS executive director, Rebecca Ebnet-Desens said.

Ebnet-Desens says the non-profit has seen a lot more interest from the community since they became sharing more stories about artifacts on their websites and social media. After this success, the idea to create a program similar to "Adopt a Highway" was born.

"I used to be a land surveyor, so I really wanted us to adopt the bison skull because of its back story of being found while digging up Coon Creek Boulevard," Nick Domiano said.

Domiano is representing the Andover Lions. He says it was an easy decision to make a donation to ACHS and enjoyed having the opportunity to see the artifact in person.

One of the most popular items was a 100-year-old pickle.

