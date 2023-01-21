Hmong community hosts gun safety workshop in effort to curb gun violence

The council and Hmong community got an in depth session on gun safety measures with the help of Jason Shade, owner of Shade's Landing and Firearms Training.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming together as one, for the sake of community is what leaders with the Hmong 18 Council are all about.

"We can learn something today and share with our family members what we've learned, what we need to do and that message can be spread throughout the community," said Cheng Va, chair of the Council's Family Development.

A community which over the course of the last year has been plagued with a series of tragedies involving gun violence.

"Yes this is happening, yes we do have these issues and we have to make it our priority," said Va.

Which for Va, involves putting action behind proposals with opportunities for training and education with one goal.

"Help educate the community on safer handling of guns," said Va. He went on to explain, "we may be great leaders in our community but it really boils down to having happy families at home."

Members of the council and Hmong community got an in depth session on gun safety measures with the help of Jason Shade, owner of Shade's Landing and Firearms Training.

"Really when it comes to safety there's no such thing as good enough, personally I always take more training classes," said Shade.

A hands-on experience, knowing the issues plaguing communities across the country are two fold.

"The answers to those problems, it's not a gun problem, it's not a gun safety problem, it's a mental health issue," said Shade.

"We want them to understand we care and we're making every effort to do what we can to show integrity and interest in our community," said Va.

Watch more local news: