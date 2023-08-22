Hockey community mourns death of Gustavus women's hockey player

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $70,000 as of 2 p.m. Tuesday while several hockey organizations across the state offered their condolences on social media.

ST PETER, Minn. — The Minnesota hockey community is coming together to mourn the death of Jori Jones, the Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey goalie who was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon near Montevideo.

A GoFundMe page set up for Jori's family has raised more than $70,000 as of 2 p.m. Tuesday while several hockey organizations across the state offered their condolences on social media. The Minnesota Wild posted a photo of two goalie sticks crossed outside of the team locker room with the message "Today, we are leaving our sticks out for Jori Jones, her family and friends, the Roseville hockey community, and the Gustavus Adolphus College community."

Today, we are leaving our sticks out for Jori Jones, her family and friends, the Roseville hockey community, and the Gustavus Adolphus College community. 💚 🕊️ ❤️ #SticksOutForJori pic.twitter.com/BqUX1YekwP — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) August 22, 2023

Jori was in a vehicle with three Gustavus teammates traveling eastbound on Highway 40 in Chippewa County around 12:40 p.m. when their SUV collided at a four-way intersection with minivan. Investigators say one of the vehicles failed to stop for a stop sign but did not specify which one.

The other three women in the vehicle — 19-year-old Gianna Gasparini of Lakeville, 20-year-old Kayla Bluhm of Chisago City and 19-year-old Lily Mortenson of Champlin — were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Montevideo Hospital. The driver of the minivan, a 28-year-old woman from Benson, was also treated and released.

The four young women were freshman members of the 2022-23 Gustavus squad that beat Amherst College 2-1 in triple overtime to claim the Division III National Championship.

"She was more quiet by nature, just led by example by her hard work... she always had a smile on her face," Gustavus head coach Mike Carroll said. "She will truly be missed."

Prior to winning a national title, Jori played for Roseville High School where her former coach Craig Rosenthal said she was an incredible locker room presence.

"I’ve coached high school hockey for 17 years and Jori had one of the best personalities of all my players," Rosenthal recalled. "She always said 'Hello Craig' with a big smile on her face, and I will cherish that memory forever."

Congratulations to Gustavus and former Raider Jori Jones on winning the National Championship! pic.twitter.com/vPIm4v0HAB — Roseville/Mahtomedi Girls Hockey (@RMG_Hockey) March 20, 2023

Several other women's hockey teams in the MIAC, the conference the Gusties compete in, offered their condolences on social media, including the College of St. Scholastica, which also posted a "sticks out" photo in honor of Jori.

Sticks out for Jori and our @GustiesWHockey MIAC teammates and colleagues.



Continued thoughts for Jori’s family/friends and the Roseville community.



A fundraiser for Jori’s family is at this link: 👇🏻https://t.co/fOySZuLpCp pic.twitter.com/jHt9gDXnXx — CSS Women's Hockey (@CSSWHockey) August 22, 2023

