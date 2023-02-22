Hockey parents brave the snow and icy roads for this year's girls hockey state tournament

Eight teams played in the first round on Wednesday. Only two of those teams are within a 30-minute drive of Saint Paul.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The girls high school hockey state tournament is underway at the Xcel Energy Center.

Parents from across the state are braving the snow and ice to see their kids play in their big game.

A few teams like Luverne and Fergus Falls had to drive two to four hours to their games.

However, some parents from Warroad had to drive nearly six hours ahead of the storm.

"We were prepared for the worst,” Proctor/Hermantown hockey mom Michelle Lavalley says.

Proctor/Hermantown played in the first game of the tournament on Wednesday morning.

After beating Mankato East in the first round Proctor/Hermantown will play again on Friday.



"That one might be a little more dicey, depending on how the weather goes,” Lavalley says.



This year the fans were few, but mighty, due to the storm, several teams had to cancel their fan buses.



"Hermantown I think had three and I think we had three coming too from Procter,” Proctor/Hermantown hockey mom Brooke Marple says.



Bob Madison with the Minnesota High School Sports League says all of the games are carrying on as planned, because they don't have a lot of wiggle room to reschedule.



"There's wild games on either side of this tournament, both the girls and the boys tournament this year,” Madison explains.



Rob Rader with Mankato East says weather is always an issue come tournament time.