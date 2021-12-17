Holidazzle opens Friday in Loring Park

Celebrate the season with food, shopping and holiday performances in downtown Minneapolis this weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE 11 on Dec. 14, 2021.

The countdown to Christmas is on, and this weekend Holidazzle is ramping up the holiday spirit and reopening in Loring Park.

The free festival runs from Dec. 17-19 in downtown Minneapolis and features activities for all ages.

From shopping to singing, here's some of what you can find at Holidazzle this year:

Watch holiday fireworks on Friday and Saturday night starting at 7 p.m.

Take a spin on new amusement rides, including a Ferris Wheel, carousel and giant slide

Join the YWCA Minneapolis for outdoor snow yoga on Dec. 19 from 11-11:45 a.m.

Snap a photo with the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four Trophy on Dec. 18 and enter for a chance to win Women's Final Four goodies and a special VIP Experience, which includes two tickets to the Women’s Final Four

Help decide the Holidazzle a capella sing-off winner between two University of Minnesota groups on Dec. 18

Meet and take photos with Santa all weekend long

Check out the illuminated, 17-foot Yeti art installation

Did you know the Yeti is made entirely from recycled materials and you can make it move by pulling the giant chords connected to it's structure?! Interact with the Yeti Dec 17-19th in Loring Park. #Holidazzle pic.twitter.com/iMeGdENGSp — Holidazzle (@Holidazzle) December 13, 2021

Because of COVID-19 safety protocols, Holidazzle will not have indoor heated tents this year or the Mpls WinterSkate skating rink. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the park and events have been adjusted to promote social distancing.

Holidazzle hours:

Friday, Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18 from 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Holidazzle is hosted by the mpls downtown council. For more information on Holidazzle parking, events and schedules, click here.

More news from KARE 11 Sunrise: