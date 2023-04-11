Home Depot hopes to fill over 400 positions in MN stores

The retailer says it's hiring for flexible, full- and part-time positions in departments including customer service, sales, store support and merchandising.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Home Depot announced it intends to hire more than 400 people to fill an array of positions at stores across the state, hoping to get ahead of its busy spring and summer seasons.

In a statement Tuesday, the retailer said it's hiring for flexible, full- and part-time positions in departments including customer service, sales, store support and freight and merchandising. The company also said it offers a wide range of benefits, including tuition reimbursement, cash bonuses, paid family leave, and a 401(k) savings plan, among others.

The home improvement company said interested applicants are encouraged to apply anytime on its website, adding a job offer is possible within one day of applying, thanks to its new, accelerated hiring process.

If you'd like more information about The Home Depot and its open positions in Minnesota, click here.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: