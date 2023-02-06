Several reported injured after explosion in East Bethel

Allina Health spokesman Tim Burke confirms three victims were pulled from the building and transported to HCMC, one by helicopter and two by ambulance.

EAST BETHEL, Minn. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported home explosion in East Bethel Monday that left three people injured.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office confirms the incident, which occurred in the area of Viking Blvd. NE and Greenbrook Drive NE around 8:30 a.m. A Twitter post by the department described the scene as "active," but shared few additional details.

Allina Health spokesman Tim Burke confirms EMS crews were on the scene as rescuers pulled three victims from the structure. All were transported to HCMC, one by helicopter and the others by ground ambulance. At this point there is no word on their conditions.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 has multiple crews headed to the scene and will have the latest information as it becomes available.

