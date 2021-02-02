2 hospitalized after home leveled in River Falls

Crews were still on scene Tuesday morning after police said a home exploded Monday night.

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a possible explosion and fire at a home in River Falls, Wisconsin.

According to a press release from police, River Falls Police and Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 400 block of River Hills Road on Monday evening.

Two people were in the home at the time of the explosion, police say, and neighbors helped to get them to safety. Allina EMS crews took one person to Regions Hospital and the other River Falls Hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

River Falls Police Chief Gordon Young said the cause of the explosion is still under investigation at this time, but does not appear to be criminal in nature.

KARE 11 will update this story as more details become available.