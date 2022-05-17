HomeHelpMN opens for applications Tuesday

This federally-funded program offers help to homeowners at risk of default, foreclosure, or displacement as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — The COVID pandemic was financially tough for many people, and a Minnesota program is stepping in to help homeowners who are falling behind on their payments.

The HomeHelpMN COVID-19 Homeowner Assistance Fund will offer both financial assistance or guide homeowners resources to help them stay in their homes.

Up to $35,000 in assistance may be available for homeowners.

This is a federally funded program that helps homeowners who are at risk of default, foreclosure, or displacement because of financial hardship caused by the COVID pandemic. The program offers financial assistance for mortgage reinstatement and some past-due property expenses, and is intended to be a compliment to solutions from mortgage loan servicers.

To qualify:

You must own your home in Minnesota, and it must be your primary residence

Your income must be below a certain limit

The income limits vary across the state, but for a two person home in Hennepin County, your income cannot be greater than $93,850 to qualify for the program.

Applications will be processed as they're received, and the demand is expected to be high. While an early application wouldn't guarantee you can get funding, it is recommended that everyone submit as early as possible. If more people apply than there are funds available, some may end up on a waiting list.

To get ready to apply for this program, you can visit the HomeHelpMN website for information about the paperwork you'll need, what expenses can be covered and who is eligible.

Qualifying payments will be made directly to loan servicers.

If you would prefer to speak with someone on the phone, call 1-800-388-3226, or 651-204-1608. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The application period ends on June 17.

Minnesota Housing also held a webinar about the program in April, and it was recorded and posted to YouTube. You can watch it here, or the video is posted below: