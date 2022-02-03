Homeowner claims self-defense in fatal shooting of alleged burglar

The 53-year-old woman told officers that the deceased, identified by authorities as Martin Lee Johnson, had broken into her garage and was reaching for a gun.

MINNEAPOLIS — A search warrant filed by Minneapolis police says a homeowner told officers she caught a man breaking into her garage before she fatally shot him Feb. 22.

The warrant, granted by a judicial official of Hennepin County District Court, says officers were dispatched to a home on the 3300 block of 25th Ave. S. just after 8:30 p.m. on multiple reports of a shooting. One of those calls was from the 53-year-old homeowner, who said she shot a man caught burglarizing her garage when he came toward her and reached for his waistband.

Court documents say arriving officers were greeted by the owner, who walked them out to the backyard where they found the subject, later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as 30-year-old Martin Lee Johnson, laying face down in the snow. First responders were unable to revive him, and Johnson was declared dead at a local hospital.

When questioned by investigators the homeowner and her adult son said Johnson had broken into their garage through a side door, and that she fired four warning shots from a handgun to scare him off. They said Johnson instead came toward them and reached toward his waistband, at which time she shot him with a rifle.

Police say both the rifle and handgun were in plain view on the main floor of the home.

The warrant request sought to recover the firearms, video from a doorbell camera, cell phones and corresponding SIM cards, other surveillance video and other evidence from the scene.

Minneapolis police tell KARE 11 the case is still open, and has been referred to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for consideration of possible charges.

