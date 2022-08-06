St. Paul homes evacuated, gas line shut down after natural gas fire

ST PAUL, Minn. — Fire crews put out a natural gas fire in St. Paul on Saturday morning, which forced residents in nearby homes to evacuate.
On Saturday morning, firefighters from the Saint Paul Fire Department responded to an active natural gas fire near the intersection of Brainerd Avenue and Burr Street, which is north of downtown St. Paul.
At about 11:45 a.m., Saint Paul fire tweeted that the gas lines were shut down and the fire was put out. The fire did not extend to any of the homes.
According to the fire department, a lightning strike from the storms that rolled through the area is suspected to have caused the fire.
In a video tweeted out by the fire department, flames from the fire can be seen raging out of the ground, with the most intense part of the fire reaching the branches of a nearby tree. On the other side of the road, the video shows the fire burning a part of a fence.
