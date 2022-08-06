St. Paul homes evacuated, gas line shut down after natural gas fire

The fire department said a lightning strike is suspected to have started the fire Saturday morning.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Fire crews put out a natural gas fire in St. Paul on Saturday morning, which forced residents in nearby homes to evacuate.

On Saturday morning, firefighters from the Saint Paul Fire Department responded to an active natural gas fire near the intersection of Brainerd Avenue and Burr Street, which is north of downtown St. Paul.

At about 11:45 a.m., Saint Paul fire tweeted that the gas lines were shut down and the fire was put out. The fire did not extend to any of the homes.

According to the fire department, a lightning strike from the storms that rolled through the area is suspected to have caused the fire.

Rare occurrence in #StPaul today — a ⚡️ strike to a tree caused a chain of events. Fire crews believe the strike melted the gas line underneath, which caused gas to bubble up above ground. The gas then caught fire 🔥 as well. No one hurt. I’ll have the details on @kare11 at 5 & 6 pic.twitter.com/oRgUrEThlB — Eva Andersen - KARE 11 News (@EvaKare11) August 6, 2022

In a video tweeted out by the fire department, flames from the fire can be seen raging out of the ground, with the most intense part of the fire reaching the branches of a nearby tree. On the other side of the road, the video shows the fire burning a part of a fence.

Firefighters are dealing with an active Natural Gas fire in the street at Brainerd Ave and Burr St. No extension of fire to homes at this time. Crews are evacuating structures and awaiting @xcelenergy crews. The fire is suspected have been the result of a lightning strike. pic.twitter.com/LptEMqM4Gu — Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) August 6, 2022

