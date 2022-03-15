Police: Woman died after being set on fire in St. Paul warehouse

A St. Paul police spokesperson says the victim was set on fire inside a shipping warehouse, and a number of employees witnessed her death.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A man is in custody in connection with a homicide that occurred inside a St. Paul warehouse Tuesday morning.

St. Paul police spokesperson Sgt. Natalie Davis told reporters during a news conference that squads were dispatched to the 1700 block of Wynne Avenue, which is in the city's Como neighborhood, around 9 a.m. on reports of a woman on fire. Responding officers found a woman in her 40s who was severely burned, unresponsive and not breathing. First responders attempted lifesaving measures but the victim was declared dead on the scene.

"I think someone lost their life in a terrible way today," Davis reflected.

In talking with warehouse employees investigators were able to identify a suspect in the homicide, who had reportedly been in a previous relationship with the victim. He was linked to a residence in Bloomington, and police in that city responded to the address and arrested the suspect a short distance from his home, which had been set on fire.

The suspect was transported to the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center, where he was questioned by police. A number of warehouse employees were also taken to police headquarters to give their account of what had happened.

"Calls like this are absolutely shocking and devastating. I don't have the words for this. I just know this senseless violence will cause ripples of grief and pain for the loved ones family," Davis said, choking back tears.

The woman's death marks St. Paul's 11th homicide of the year.

MORE NEWS: Minnesota native Brent Sass wins Iditarod

MORE NEWS: Vikings continue defensive line shuffle by cutting Pierce

Watch more local news: