‘Shoulder to Shoulder’ Hopkins Men’s Shed fills a need

They've given 2,500 hours of community service as a group.

FORT SNELLING, Minn. — "Shoulder to Shoulder" is the motto for the Hopkins Men’s Shed.

The group comprises retired local men who, shoulder to shoulder, give back to their community.

For the past few weeks, the group has been restoring memorial crosses for the Hopkins Fire Department. Every year for at least 50 years, the display sat in front of the department during the week leading to Memorial Day.

Dale Specken is the chief there and has made sure the tradition continued.

"The crosses we have out here is our remembrance of the folks that got us to where we are today," he said.

His father's name, Joseph Specken, sits next to a dear colleague, James Scanlon. Scanlon died in the line of duty while responding to a fire last year.

"It's still pretty raw for us," he said.

Dale Specken thought the old crosses needed to be refurbished and reached out to the Hopkins Activity Center where they referred him to the Hopkins Men's Shed. Dan Pierce is the chairman there, and he leads the group in the activities.

"We're going into our seventh year," he said. "We've had in that time 2,500 hours of community service."

Pierce said retirement can be a lonely place, especially for men.

"We've seen examples where men who retire, they retire and within a year they're gone," said Pierce. "Because they have no purpose. Nobody to share their life with."

Men’s Sheds started in Australia. And now there are nearly a dozen in Minnesota.

"It's a great group," said Pierce.

