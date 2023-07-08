Hopkins Police investigating after deceased woman found in apartment

The 33-year-old man who was taken into custody also received medical attention.

HOPKINS, Minn. — A man is in custody after he was found in an apartment with a deceased woman in Hopkins, according to the city's police department.

Hopkins Police officers were called to the Ramsgate Apartment complex for a disturbance at 8:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased 33-year-old woman, according to a release.

The 33-year-old man who was taken into custody also received medical attention.

According to the release, an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+