Hopkins police search for missing woman

HOPKINS, Minn. — Hopkins police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 40-year-old woman.
Police said Reginah Michori was last seen leaving her home on Saturday afternoon. Her family reported her missing, concerned for her welfare.
"This is not usual behavior for her to be unaccounted for," police said in a news released. "However at this time we do not have any information that would lead us to believe that she is in danger. "
Michori is 5-foot-6 with a medium build.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Hopkins police at 952-258-5321.